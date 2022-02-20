Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 32,160 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1,790.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

