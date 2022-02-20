Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.85 Million Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.21% of Portage Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,800,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFTA opened at $9.67 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.