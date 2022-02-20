Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Masco’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.