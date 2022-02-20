Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Shares of MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.51. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

