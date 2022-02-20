Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 16,606,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matterport by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

