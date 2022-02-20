Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.
Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 16,606,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matterport by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.