Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

