Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1,790.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

