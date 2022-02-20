Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $40,832,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.52.

NYSE:W opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $125.31 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

