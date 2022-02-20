Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 87,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

