Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $788,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 246.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.