McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in McAfee were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFE opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

