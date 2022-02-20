Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

