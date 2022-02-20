Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MLXSF stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Melexis has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

