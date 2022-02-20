MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $957.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $957.00 and last traded at $960.47, with a volume of 25148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,021.07.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

