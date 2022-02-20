Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $205.18 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

