Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Trading Down 3.2%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,522,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,056,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Metacrine by 187.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

