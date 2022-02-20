Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR opened at $29.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

