Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.53 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

