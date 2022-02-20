Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

NYSE K opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

