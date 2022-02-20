Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $390.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.18 and its 200 day moving average is $463.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

