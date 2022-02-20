Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,155 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.93.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.