Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,850 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.