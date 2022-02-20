Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.150-$38.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.350 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $1,408.46. The company had a trading volume of 100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,794. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,533.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,516.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.