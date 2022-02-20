MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,998,600 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

