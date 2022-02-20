Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 230,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 101.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $87,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
CAT stock opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.
In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
