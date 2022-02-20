Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 149,743 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149,743 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $123,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

