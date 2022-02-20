Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $18.92 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,998,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.85 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.76 and a 200-day moving average of $316.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,067 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

