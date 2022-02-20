Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $67.30 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $67,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,523.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,572.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,737.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.