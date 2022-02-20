Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 254,458 Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,458 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLT opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Allot Communications Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

