Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 70,254 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,254 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 3.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.94% of NICE worth $347,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $229.64 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.49. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

