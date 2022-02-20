Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Beauty Health worth $34,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIN. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.