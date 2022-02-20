Millennium Management LLC Has $30.57 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555,431 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

