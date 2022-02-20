Millennium Management LLC Has $33.40 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753,018 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Southern worth $33,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

