Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,303 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Planet Fitness worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 342,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

