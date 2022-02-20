Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Update

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 18,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 1.22 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.79 and a 1 year high of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.06. The company has a market cap of $509.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

