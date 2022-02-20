Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Artisan Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARTA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $19,840,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,375,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARTA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

