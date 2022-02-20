Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $21.83 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $68,751.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.83 or 0.00056636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.94 or 0.06871809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.66 or 0.99617809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 435,403 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

