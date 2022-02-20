Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 39,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,720. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

