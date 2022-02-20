Mizuho Upgrades Maruichi Steel Tube (OTC:MCHIF) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Maruichi Steel Tube (OTC:MCHIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC MCHIF opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Maruichi Steel Tube has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $26.30.

Maruichi Steel Tube Company Profile

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized steel structures. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, and Asia. Its products include general structural and building structural tubes, mechanical tubes, pipe pilings, gas and water pipes, line pipes, electrical conduits, and tapered poles.

