MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 291 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 774.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.03 and its 200 day moving average is $331.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

