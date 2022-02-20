MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

XMMO opened at $84.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

