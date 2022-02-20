MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 9,726 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

