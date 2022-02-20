MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,000,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,455,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 806,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,601,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

CDNS stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

