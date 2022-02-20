MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 151,955 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,787,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.39 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

