MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,217,000 after acquiring an additional 293,467 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,075.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

