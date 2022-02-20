MML Investors Services LLC Sells 14,603 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

