Modiv Inc (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of MDV opened at $20.34 on Friday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $89.99.
About Modiv
