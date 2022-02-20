Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1,459.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

