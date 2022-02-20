Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,599 shares of company stock valued at $494,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

