Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$2.12. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 38,152 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)
